Matthew A. Cherry called his shot on Twitter eight years ago when he said he would be nominated for an Oscar one day. On Sunday night (Feb. 9), Cherry’s manifestation came true as he and Karen Rupert Toliver’s animated short film “Hair Love” won for Best Animated Short Film.

In his brief time at the microphone, Cherry dedicated his win to the battle against hair discrimination, including that of Houston-area teen DeAndre Arnold who was Cherry’s guest along with Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade on the red carpet Sunday as well as to the late Kobe Bryant.

“We wanted to normalize black hair,” Cherry said. “This award is dedicated to Kobe Bryant, may we all have a second act as great as his was,” Cherry said.

You can watch the Hair Love animated short and fall in love with it all over again below.

‘Hair Love’ Wins Best Animated Short At Oscars [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com