CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Why Has There Still Been No Contact Between The Redskins And Trent Williams?

 

ESPN Redskins insider John Keim joins The Morning Blitz with Al Galdi to weigh in a variety of Redskins items.

John reported that there still has been no contact between the Redskins and Trent Williams, why is that? Also, is it smart for him to be “firmly in the team’s plans” as NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports?

Then Al asks what will be determined by Ron Rivera and his staff on Monday, Feb. 10, which has been a oft-mentioned date by Ron? Plus, is it a certainty that the Skins will exercise a 2020 team option in the contract for Adrian Peterson?

To listen to John Keim’s full interview check it out in The Team 980 Audio Vault & The Team 980 App.

 

Why Has There Still Been No Contact Between The Redskins And Trent Williams?  was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Stars Get The Purple Carpet Treatment At Urban One Honors
Urban One Honors Purple Carpet
95 photos
Videos
Latest
Press Play: Rap Video That Breaks Down Voting…
 19 hours ago
02.08.20
Jay-Z Details His Final Convo With Kobe Bryant…
 20 hours ago
02.08.20
Toxicology Report Shows Bobbi Kristina’s Fiancé Nick Gordon…
 20 hours ago
02.08.20
R. Kelly Appears In Court Via Livestream, Judge…
 20 hours ago
02.08.20
Pay Up: Prada Strikes Deal With City Of…
 20 hours ago
02.08.20
Snoop Dogg Explains His Explosive Gayle King Rant…
 22 hours ago
02.07.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close