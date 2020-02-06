Nike Unveils Team USA’s 2020 “Medal Stand” Drip, Will Be Made of Recylable Materiels

When Team USA athletes hit the medal stand in the 2020 Tokyo Games, they will not only be doing it in style but also helping the environment.

Nike unveiled Team USA’s 2020 medal stand fits, and while the gear is not eye-popping, its what went into making the clothing that stands out. Taking a page out of Japan’s book, which made the medals for the games out of discard electronics parts, Nike crafted the pieces in its “Medal Stand” collection from sustainable materials.

Nike’s classic Windrunner jacket returns and is made from 100 percent recycled polyester. It will have its same chevron-shaped silhouette and will be “engineered to size for both male and female athletes,” Nike reveals. The jacket also draws inspiration from Japan’s famed garment, the kimono and the panels are knit to shape to prevent minimal waste. The Nike logo on the back of the jacket is made from recycled Nike Grind rubber.

The pants are made from 100 percent recycled nylon and feature a 100 percent recycled mesh lining. The zipper pulls, drawcord tips, and Nike logo were also made using Nike Grind rubber. To complete the look, the Swoosh will be throwing in a pair of its low-impact Vapor Max which is staying in the theme of sustainability by being made from 75 percent recycled manufacturing waste. The Flyknit upper is made from recycled polyester and “precision-engineered” for minimal waste. It will also have Nike’s FlyEase technology to allow athletes to quickly put on and adjust the sneaker.

As for the look and colorway for each sneaker, Nike reveals that it was “inspired by a view of piles of waste from a distance.”

As far as when fans can expect to get their hands on the gear from the “Medal Stand” collection, that remains a mystery. We assume it will be available before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics begin on July 24.

If you’re on the hunt for some eco-friendly gear that is available now, you should check out The North Face’s latest drop in its 7 Summits Series.

Photo: Nike

Nike Unveils Team USA’s 2020 “Medal Stand” Drip, Will Be Made of Recylable Materiels was originally published on cassiuslife.com

