CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Report: Wizards Send Isaiah Thomas to Clippers, Add Jerome Robinson

Minutes before the NBA’s 3pm deadline and moments after acquiring Shabazz Napier, Washington manufactured another deal acquiring shooting guard Jerome Robinson in a three-team trade with the Knicks and Clippers, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Robinson’s addition will help fill the void McRae leaves at the shooting guard position. Robinson, a 2018 first-rounder, has struggled finding his range early on in his career, shooting just 37 percent from the floor and 29.8 percent from three-point range. With more minutes here in Washington, Robinson will have the opportunity to regain his confidence, and while at Boston College, he shot above 40 percent from three-point range.

This deal also sends Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas to Los Angeles, and the Knicks receive Moe Harkless and a 2020 first-round pick. The Clippers, as reported by The Athletic’s David Aldrdige, do not plan to retain Isaiah Thomas.

 

 

 

Report: Wizards Send Isaiah Thomas to Clippers, Add Jerome Robinson  was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Stars Get The Purple Carpet Treatment At Urban One Honors
Urban One Honors Purple Carpet
95 photos
Videos
Latest
Gianna Bryant’s No. 2 Basketball Jersey Retired By…
 16 hours ago
02.06.20
What Cliché Candy? Red Lobster Is Selling Cheddar…
 19 hours ago
02.06.20
Erykah Badu Plans To Sell Incense With The…
 1 day ago
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103
 1 day ago
02.06.20
Lady Parts! Erykah Badu Set To Release A…
 2 days ago
02.06.20
Jay-Z & Beyoncé Were Not Protesting By Sitting…
 2 days ago
02.06.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close