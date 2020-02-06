As the NBA trade deadline nears, the Washington Wizards also get in on the mix. The Wizards are sending guard Jordan McRae to Denver for former Uconn Huskie, Shabazz Napier, per The Washington Post. Napier is said to add depth at the point guard position as John Wall continues to nurse his achilles injury.

Napier began the season with the Timberwolves, where he was averaging 9.6 points and 5.2 assists, before being traded to Denver this past week. McRae leaves the Wizards after two seasons with the team.

Washington has also been listening to offers for Davis Bertans, with the Celtics being one of teams interested in three-point specialist. According to Kevin O’Connor of ‘The Ringer’, the Wizards wants two first round draft picks.

Washington, however, seems reluctant to move the long-range shooter, with the hopes of re-signing him in the off-season. Wizards All-Star guard, John Wall, for certain does not want to see the Latvian stretch forward moved.

Report: Wizards Asking for Two Firsts for Bertans; Acquire Shabazz Napier was originally published on theteam980.com

