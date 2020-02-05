CLOSE
Kweisi Mfume & Kimberly Klacik To Face Off In Special Election To Fill Vacant Seat

BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 8: Kweisi Mfume speaks during a servic

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Former NAACP leader Kweisi Mfume and Conservative commentator Kimberly Klacik will face off in the special election to fill the congressional seat left vacant after the death of Rep. Elijah Cummings.

The general election is slated for April 28, 2020.

The special primary election will help decide the nominees who will fill the seat representing Maryland’s 7th Congressional District through Jan. 3, 2021.

Kimberly Klacik

Source: Campaign Photo / Kimberly Klacik

