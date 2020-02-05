CLOSE
Peep The Teaser Trailer for ‘Altered Carbon’ Season 2

It's about to be on...

Anthony Mackie might’ve made for a struggle Tupac in Notorious, but he seems to have find his footing in the superhero genre.

 

After endearing himself to comic book fans across the globe as the Falcon in Marvel’s The Avengers, Mackie is set to continue his arse kickin’ ways in the highly anticipated second season to Netflix’s hit series Altered Carbon. Starring as the “re-sleeve” of Takeshi Kovacs (played by Koel Kinnaman in the prior season), the preview clip features Kovacs in his new skin (Mackie) while guns and explosions fill in the rest of the teaser.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for two years to see how Netflix continues to properly adapt Richard K. Morgan’s original 2002 cyberpunk novel to film, so they’d better not f*ck this up after a stellar first season.

Peep the teaser trailer below and let us know if you’ll be checking the second season to Altered Carbon when it drops on February 27.

Peep The Teaser Trailer for ‘Altered Carbon’ Season 2  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

