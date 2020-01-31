Mamba Mentality: LeBron James Gets New Tattoo In Honor Of Kobe Bryant

The news of Kobe Bryant’s death has put the NBA in a bit of a haze, with touching tributes and changed All-Star rules.

But now, after the league decided to cancel the Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers game a few days ago, the Lakers are finally getting back to it as the team is hosting the Portland Trailblazers tonight. But as the team was practicing in recent days, it looks like LeBron James got some new ink in honor of the Black Mamba, Kobe Bryant. Bron later revealed on Instagram that he hit up California-based tattoo artist Vanessa Aurelia for some new ink on his left thigh, by posting a video.

Appears as if LeBron is getting a snake tattoo to honor the memory of Kobe Bryant. 🙏 🐍 (🎥: @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/ceMTR59dnC — theScore (@theScore) January 30, 2020

Though it’s tough to see, the fresh ink appears to be a Black Mamba with a crown on it with text under it that reads “Mamba 4 Life.” The snake is, of course, Bryant’s logo and the crown is synonymous with King James’ brand.

James still hasn’t made a public statement to the media, other than the heartfelt message he recently posted on Instagram saying, “I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!!”

Bryant’s death has come amid an exciting time for the Lakers, who have missed a franchise-record six playoffs in the row. But now, with LeBron at the helm and Anthony Davis playing some of his best basketball in years, the duo look to take the Lakers back to their glorious heights that Kobe was once responsible for.

