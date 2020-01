Azriel Clary, one of R. Kelly’s former girlfriends, detailed the years of abuse that she and other women suffered in an interview. Clary says that Kelly often beat them with his shoes, and made women to do degrading things while he filmed them. She also alleges that he filmed the women molesting younger family members at his direction.

Hot Off The Wire: R. Kelly’s Former Girlfriend Speaks was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: