Diddy Thought Beyonce Sent Him An Ivy Park Box & The Video Is Hilarious

Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs - Arrivals

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

Beyoncé’s masterful marketing for her Ivy Park x Adidas collection led to the line being sold out in minutes. While it may be hard for the masses to get their hands on, she’s gifted it to some of her celebrity friends. We’re talking Meg Thee Stallion, La La, Kim Kardashian, Janelle Monae, Yara Shahidi and Diddy. Diddy? Not quite.

An orange box showed up to Diddy’s house, but it wasn’t for him. It was for his twin daughters with Kim Porter. However, Diddy didn’t realize that until after he danced, rejoiced and began filming a video of himself peeling back the tangerine curtain.

It’s pretty hilarious and rewarding since none of us received the Ivy Park x Adidas collection either. See other celebs, who received Beyoncé’s orange box on social media:

Legendary Nights ,Meek Mill, Future, YG, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ MUSTARD

If a big orange box with burgundy stripes arrives on your doorstep, congratulations...Beyoncé knows you. The orange box has been floating around social media with celebrities who received the coveted clothing rack full of Beyoncé's Ivy Park collaboration with Adidas and they're celebrating by showing off the garments on the 'gram. https://www.instagram.com/p/B7L4QABnAL1/?utm_source=ig_embed   MUST-SEE: Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Collection Forgot About The Plus Size Beyhive Members One of the cutest reveals has to be from Megan Thee Stallion, who recently shared on social media her reaction to getting her mega box from the "Spirit" singer. The rapper took the time to edit her video to "Crazy In Love," and baby, we are in love. This is so fun! Just look at all that twerking: https://www.instagram.com/p/B7mOid1lh3W/   Tina Snow wasn't the only one to get that coveted box of orange and maroon goodies. From Ciara to Janelle Monae to Laverne Cox (even Reese Witherspoon got a box), check out celebs rocking their Ivy Park swag.

Diddy Thought Beyonce Sent Him An Ivy Park Box & The Video Is Hilarious  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

