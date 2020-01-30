Diddy Thought Beyonce Sent Him An Ivy Park Box & The Video Is Hilarious

Beyoncé’s masterful marketing for her Ivy Park x Adidas collection led to the line being sold out in minutes. While it may be hard for the masses to get their hands on, she’s gifted it to some of her celebrity friends. We’re talking Meg Thee Stallion, La La, Kim Kardashian, Janelle Monae, Yara Shahidi and Diddy. Diddy? Not quite.
An orange box showed up to Diddy’s house, but it wasn’t for him. It was for his twin daughters with Kim Porter. However, Diddy didn’t realize that until after he danced, rejoiced and began filming a video of himself peeling back the tangerine curtain.
It’s pretty hilarious and rewarding since none of us received the Ivy Park x Adidas collection either. See other celebs, who received Beyoncé’s orange box on social media:
Beyonce Sent These Celebs Her Ivy Park x Adidas Collection And They're Super Hype
1. La La1 of 18
2. Lizzo2 of 18
3. Yara Shahidi3 of 18
4. Laverne Cox4 of 18
5. Laverne Cox5 of 18
6. Janelle Monae6 of 18
7. Reese Witherspoon7 of 18
8. Ciara8 of 18
9. Missy Elliot9 of 18
10. Zendaya10 of 18
11. Cardi B11 of 18
12. Michelle Williams12 of 18
13. Kelly Rowland13 of 18
14. Solange14 of 18
15. Quincy15 of 18
16. Kim Kimble16 of 18
17. Tina Knowles Lawson17 of 18
18. Tina Knowles Lawson18 of 18
