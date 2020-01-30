Diddy Thought Beyonce Sent Him An Ivy Park Box & The Video Is Hilarious

Beyoncé’s masterful marketing for her Ivy Park x Adidas collection led to the line being sold out in minutes. While it may be hard for the masses to get their hands on, she’s gifted it to some of her celebrity friends. We’re talking Meg Thee Stallion, La La, Kim Kardashian, Janelle Monae, Yara Shahidi and Diddy. Diddy? Not quite.

An orange box showed up to Diddy’s house, but it wasn’t for him. It was for his twin daughters with Kim Porter. However, Diddy didn’t realize that until after he danced, rejoiced and began filming a video of himself peeling back the tangerine curtain.

When I tell y’all I’m SCREAMING @ Diddy doing an #IvyParkXAdidas unboxing just for it to be for his girls 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5inthVF1el — Who is you, Chiron? (@NotLaja) January 30, 2020

It’s pretty hilarious and rewarding since none of us received the Ivy Park x Adidas collection either. See other celebs, who received Beyoncé’s orange box on social media:

