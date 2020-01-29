CLOSE
Russ Parr
HomeRuss Parr

Hot Off The Wire: Low Grammy Numbers

The Grammy’s fell on a day that many will remember as tragic. Just hours after the world found out about the horrific deaths of Kobe and Gianna Bryant as well as 7 others, the Grammy’s aired. Because of this it shouldn’t be too much of a shock that this year’s Grammy’s got the lowest rated in the history of the show. Since the accident, people all across social media have been paying homage to Bryant and the others who lost their lives. One story shared by ESPN reporter Ellie Duncan, has inspired a social media movement surrounding the hashtag girl dad. Her story was about how much he enjoyed being a father to all girls.

Hot Off The Wire: Low Grammy Numbers  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Stars Get The Purple Carpet Treatment At Urban One Honors
Urban One Honors Purple Carpet
95 photos
Videos
Latest
Lewk Of The Week: Janet Jackson’s Waist Is…
 1 day ago
01.29.20
ICYM: Tommy Davidson’s Past Beefs With Jamie Foxx…
 1 day ago
01.29.20
Images of Samsung’s Latest Foldable Phone, The Galaxy…
 1 day ago
01.29.20
Tsunami Warnings Posted After 7.7 Earthquake Near Jamaica,…
 1 day ago
01.29.20
Shaquille O’Neal Hasn’t Eaten Or Slept Since Kobe…
 1 day ago
01.29.20
Mamba Love: Nike Confirms Kobe Bryant Products Sold…
 1 day ago
01.29.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close