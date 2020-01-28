CLOSE
Update: Suspect Accused Of Stealing $500,000 Worth of Jewelry From Allen Iverson Surrenders

Update: According to Fox 29, a suspect surrenders to police after allegedly stealing the bag with $500,000 Dollars worth of Jewelry

 

According to reports, someone walked out of a hotel with Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson‘s jewelry. According to sources, the suspect entered the Sofitel Hotel and snatched a backpack with Iverson’s jewels worth $500K.

The suspect is described as a thin man standing approximately 6-feet tall and approximately 20 years of age. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, red shirt, dark pants, and black and white sneakers.

Source | NBC 5 Philadelphia

Is it just us or does it seem like celebrity kids grow up quicker than regular kids? It feels like just yesterday Allen Iverson was brining his little girl, Tiaura to basketball games. But 23-years old make up artist is all grown up and making a name for herself. Check out these cute pics of Tiaura Iverson.

 

