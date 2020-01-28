CLOSE
The DMV
Source: Scott Olson / Getty

A Postal carrier is facing multiple charges including for theft scheme after allegedly stealing mail along his Silver Spring route.

The investigation began January 2, when the owner of the Bonanza Coins shop called police to investigate two coins someone was trying to sell for nearly $3000. The coin owner had reportedly sold and shipped the coins to a customer through the postal service, but they were never delivered.

A lost property report then had to be filed with the post office.

Police were led to Lorenzo E. Pugh, a 32-year-old United States Postal Service carrier assigned to Silver Spring.

Pugh’s Greenbelt home was searched and several other pieces of stolen mail was found. Investigators believe Pugh was stealing mail for nearly a year, from March 2019 to January 2020.

Pugh has since been released on $5,000 bond. It’s unknown if he has or will be charged with federal violations.

USPS Carrier Facing Charges For Stealing Mail Along His Route  was originally published on 92q.com

