Just when you thought it couldn’t get any sadder, the story behind why Kobe Bryant traveled by helicopter adds to the heartbreak following news of he and his daughter’s death.

In an old interview with The Corp, Bryant told Alex Rodriguez and Big Cat that he first started traveling by helicopter to prioritize his family.

Traffic in between his home and practice caused him to miss a lot of family time when before he retired with the Los Angeles Lakers, so the 15-minute helicopter ride was a better mode of transportation. It allowed him to workout early in the morning, take his daughters to school, head to practice, and return home in enough time to pick up his daughters from school.

“Every chance I get to see them, I want that,” he told The Corp.

Yesterday (January 26), the helicopter carrying Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers crashed into a hillside in Southern California. They were on their way to the Mamba Sports Academy where Gianna was scheduled to play that day.

Our prayers and thoughts are with the families of those affected.

