MambaForLife: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Most Fun, Off-Court Moments We Forgot About

Today is a sad day for sports, Los Angeles and the world as whole. The legendary and incomparable Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday morning, along with his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers who were all on their way to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when the crash occurred.

Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a news conference later Sunday that there were no survivors and according to the flight manifest there were nine people on board the helicopter. Los Angeles County fire chief Daryl Osby says authorities will not release names of victims until they are identified and next of kin notified.

Fans immediately rushed to Staples Center in Los Angeles where Kobe broke records and inspired an entire city for over 20 years and famously retired in 2016. Ironically, the Staples Center is the same place where the 2020 Grammy Awards are taking place tonight.

Flowers being set up at LA Live for Kobe Bryant The Grammys are at Staples Center tonight, so plaza in front is blocked off. Dozens already beginning to gather here pic.twitter.com/6gHUVwGphB — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) January 26, 2020

Those who knew, loved and admired MAMBA took to social media to express their shock and condolences.

Shaquille O’Neal

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Drake

Meek Mill

It’s not no telling what you gone wake up to nowadays — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 26, 2020

John Legend

I'm so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 26, 2020

Kevin Hart

Just the night before, Kobe made headlines as Lebron James surpassed him on the NBA’s Top Scorers list, making Bryant number two.

Reports say that Lebron and the Lakers found out about Kobe’s death while on the team plane back to LA. Footage of the team arriving at LAX showed Lebron breaking down in tears shortly after hearing the news.

https://twitter.com/12SportsAZ/status/1221558341236748288

Kobe has been many people’s favorite player since entering the league in 1996. We’ve seen hip, young Kobe.

And we’ve seen Mamba, the family/ business man, all grown up.

Rest in peace to Kobe, Gianna and everyone aboard the the helicopter. Condolences to Vanessa, her and Kobe’s three daughters and the families of everyone else we lost today. In honor of #MambaForLife, let’s take a look at some of the moments when Kobe wasn’t in game mode and before he was the GOAT. Hit the flip to see some young, fun, KB moments.

