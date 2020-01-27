MambaForLife: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Most Fun, Off-Court Moments We Forgot About

Today is a sad day for sports, Los Angeles and the world as whole. The legendary and incomparable Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday morning, along with his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers who were all on their way to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when the crash occurred.
Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a news conference later Sunday that there were no survivors and according to the flight manifest there were nine people on board the helicopter. Los Angeles County fire chief Daryl Osby says authorities will not release names of victims until they are identified and next of kin notified.
Fans immediately rushed to Staples Center in Los Angeles where Kobe broke records and inspired an entire city for over 20 years and famously retired in 2016. Ironically, the Staples Center is the same place where the 2020 Grammy Awards are taking place tonight.
Those who knew, loved and admired MAMBA took to social media to express their shock and condolences.
This honestly doesn’t make sense….I just saw you man. This hurts my heart. God please place your hands on his family and help guide them thru this unbearable time. We love you forever man…Legends never die!!!! #MambaMentality #RIP…. RIP to the other passengers as well as sending prayers to their families. 🙏🏾
Just the night before, Kobe made headlines as Lebron James surpassed him on the NBA’s Top Scorers list, making Bryant number two.
Reports say that Lebron and the Lakers found out about Kobe’s death while on the team plane back to LA. Footage of the team arriving at LAX showed Lebron breaking down in tears shortly after hearing the news.
Kobe has been many people’s favorite player since entering the league in 1996. We’ve seen hip, young Kobe.
And we’ve seen Mamba, the family/ business man, all grown up.
Rest in peace to Kobe, Gianna and everyone aboard the the helicopter. Condolences to Vanessa, her and Kobe's three daughters and the families of everyone else we lost today.
