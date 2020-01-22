Delonte West Viral Video Gets Maryland Officer Suspended

Unfortunately, we have all seen the video of former NBA player and DMV native Delonte West in an unfortunate altercation on Indian Head Highway in Maryland. Such a sad sight to see and has everyone questioning what happened to this young talent.

Later a second video was put out of West speaking to a Prince George’s County police officer. West was sitting shirtless in handcuffs in the video. Tuesday PG County Police investigated and suspended the officer who filmed the video.

PG County Police said in a statement:

“Today at 12:15 pm, we learned the video that is currently on social media depicting the male in handcuffs was recorded by a Prince George’s County Police officer,” “The circumstances surrounding the recording and release of that video are now the subject of an internal investigation. That officer is now suspended pending the outcome of this investigation.”

