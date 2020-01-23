Wizards Injured Players Make Comebacks

Sports
| 01.23.20
The first half of the Wizards 2019-2020 season, has had a rocky start. Injury after injury to the team’s key players brought doubt that this would be a successful season. Bradley Beal recently returned to the lineup and Rui Hachimura has been cleared to participate in all activities. He was recently spotted putting up a few shots during shootaround.

 

Other Wizards players still recovering include; Garrison Mathews who is out with a sprained right ankle, Anžejs Pasečņiks with a sprained left ankle, Moritz Wagner with a sprained left ankle and John Wall is rehabbing from his left Achilles injury. Wall, of course, is the one everyone is waiting for. A great player who can’t seem to stay healthy may or may not be seen this season. The Wizards’ coaching staff and management have all agreed that Wall’s recovery process will not be rushed. They want him to take his time so hopefully, there will not be a need for any more surgeries.

Even with many star players hurt, the teammates usually coming off the bench have shined in the spotlight, allowing the team to shock a lot of spectators. The remainder of the season will still be rocky but we can all see the potential in this team.

source: NBCsports.com

RELATED: Chase Hughes on The Brian Mitchell Show: Bradley Beal Has Already Established Himself as a Franchise Great

 

Wizards Injured Players Make Comebacks  was originally published on woldcnews.com

