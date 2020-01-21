GET THE LOOK: Logan Browning’s 2020 SAG Awards Coral Smokey Eye

2020 has been about bold prints, and shapes so far but Sunday night at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards Logan Browning reminded us less can be more. The “Dear White People” actress and SAG co-ambassador graced the carpet in an airy Jason Wu gown. The soft ruffles and careful detailing on the bodice were beautiful but it was the minimal makeup choices that really cinched her place as one of the night’s style stars. Styling duo Wayman + Micah worked with makeup artist Tashareiko Brown to elevate the impact of the dress’ lavender hue without going over the top. Find out how you can get her look at every budget below.

Splurge

As with all quality makeup looks skin care comes first here. Add an extra layer of drip with renew facial oil from Lana Ogilvie Cosmetics ($45.00, lanaogilviecosmetics.com) before adding makeup.

This look is very lash heavy. Invest in a quality option like Fenty’s Full Frontal Volume Lift & Curl Mascara ($24.00, fentybeauty.com) to separate each of your lashes properly to get the same effect. Keep your brows in check with Hourglass Arch Brow Sculpting Pencil ($34.00, nordstrom.com).

Pick up a Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette from ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS ($42.00, sephora.com) to find the right coral shadow shade for your skin tone. MILK MAKEUP’s multi-use Lip + Cheek stick comes in two seperate coral finishes ($28.00, sephora.com).

MAC’s Powder Kiss Lipstick in Ripened ($19.00, ulta.com) is near identical dupe for Browning’s lipstick.

Spend

Prep your skin with an Aloe Glow sheet mask from Skin Seeds ($21.00, skinseeds.com). Don’t let the stark packing fool you, it feels totally plush.

Get great lashes for less by picking up a Mini Climax Mascara from Nars ($12.00, ulta.com). Bonus? It will easily fit in your Lizzo sized purse. Take a light touch to Tucheir eyebrow gel ($15.00, tucheir.com) to groom your eyebrows.

The Saharan Vol. II Blush Palette ($18.00, ulta.com) might be small but it has strong coral options for every brown girl in the squad.Not sure how to achieve a coral cheek? Glossier’s cloud paint is foolproof ($18.00, glossier.com).

Finish off the look with Urban Decay’s Vice lipstick in Vanity Kills ($19.00, urbandecay.com).

Save

Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Hydrating Hydrogel Mask ($2.99, ulta.com) is always a slam dunk. Leave a bit on before adding makeup for a smooth base layer.

Tip-toe into multi use products with the Palladio 2 in 1 Cheek & Lip Tint ($7.99, sallybeauty.com). Milani’s Color Statement Lipstick in Rose Femme is moisturizing and affordable ($5.99, ulta.com).

The coral shades in Maybelline’s Soda Pop Eyeshadow Palette ($6.99, ulta.com) can have staying power as long as you remember to prime properly. Carefully apply WET N WILD Lash Renegade Mascara ($2.99, ulta.com) to separate your lashes.

