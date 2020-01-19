A #GrownFolkConvo With Vic Jagger & Singer Syleena Johnson

Vic Jagger
| 01.19.20
Singer Syleena Johnson has been extremely busy lately. You can see her every day on the TV One television show Sister Circle and she recently lost 50 pounds and competed in a fitness competition! However, on January 31st we will finally get some new music from Johnson with her new album “Woman.”

 

Johnson sits down with Vic Jagger to have a Grown Folk Convo about gender roles in relationships, being a Zeta Phi Beta woman during their centennial and more!

