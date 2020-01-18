Baltimore’s Courthouse East will be named after the late Elijah E. Cummings this spring. Mayor Jack Young unveiled a plaque Friday that will soon be seen outside of the courthouse.

There will be two signs on the north and south side of the building.

Mayor Young also proclaimed Jan. 18 as Elijah E. Cummings Day in Baltimore. Young said the people use the day to stand up for the voiceless members of their community.

Baltimore’s Courthouse East Renamed After The Late Elijah Cummings was originally published on 92q.com

