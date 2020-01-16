CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

New Bills Could Help Veterans Go to College & Find Jobs

Military Hero - Horizontal

Source: CatLane / Getty

Legislation announced Wednesday aims to help Maryland veterans and their families.

The proposals released by Gov. Larry Hogan will increase benefits related to schooling, jobs and even tax relief.

“We will be expanding the Maryland National Guard state tuition assistance program in order to provide up to 100 percent of the cost of any in-state tuition,” Hogan said. “No matter your age, all of your military retirement will be exempt from the state tax.”

The state legislature will have to review and pass these new military proposals before they can become made law.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

New Bills Could Help Veterans Go to College & Find Jobs  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Stars Get The Purple Carpet Treatment At Urban One Honors
Urban One Honors Purple Carpet
95 photos
Videos
Latest
HALP!: R. Kelly Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage’s Post-Fade Mug…
 20 hours ago
01.17.20
Jay-Z, Yo Gotti & Team Roc File Lawsuit…
 1 day ago
01.16.20
Ray J Shows Up Late To Meet-&-Greet With…
 1 day ago
01.16.20
Redman Blesses Souls With The Hand Of God…
 2 days ago
01.15.20
Snoop Dogg Teams With Dunkin’ For Limited-Edition Plant…
 2 days ago
01.15.20
16 items
Rapper Who Did Bid For Tax Evasion Endorses…
 2 days ago
01.15.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close