A Maryland man pleaded guilty in South Florida after making on-line threats against Hispanics.
According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, 35-year-old Eric Lin of Clarksburg, admitted that from May 30, 2019, and August 14, 2019 he made threatening Facebook posts to injure and kill a South Florida resident and a mass shooting to kill all Hispanics in Miami and other places.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
11 photos Launch gallery
#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
1. Black Girls Rock!Source: 1 of 11
2. Missy ElliottSource: 2 of 11
3. Former First Lady Michelle ObamaSource: 3 of 11
4. Congresswoman Maxine WatersSource: 4 of 11
5. Harriet TubmanSource: 5 of 11
6. Viola DavisSource: 6 of 11
7. Ida Bell Wells-BarnettSource: 7 of 11
8. Sojourner TruthSource: 8 of 11
9. Serena WilliamsSource: 9 of 11
10. Rosa ParksSource: 10 of 11
11. Shirley ChisholmSource: 11 of 11
Source:WMAR2News
Maryland Man Pleads Guilty For Social Media Post Threatening To Kill Hispanics was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com