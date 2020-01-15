CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Maryland Man Pleads Guilty For Social Media Post Threatening To Kill Hispanics

Hutchison blog post - Social Media thumb

Source: Hutchison Funeral Home / Hutchison Funeral Home

A Maryland man pleaded guilty in South Florida after making on-line threats against Hispanics.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, 35-year-old Eric Lin of Clarksburg, admitted that from May 30, 2019, and August 14, 2019 he made threatening Facebook posts to injure and kill a South Florida resident and a mass shooting to kill all Hispanics in Miami and other places.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

11 photos Launch gallery

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Continue reading #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and “American history”! We have our own sheroes! And with recent news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we’ve been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

Source:WMAR2News

Maryland Man Pleads Guilty For Social Media Post Threatening To Kill Hispanics  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Videos
Latest
Redman Blesses Souls With The Hand Of God…
 6 hours ago
01.15.20
Snoop Dogg Teams With Dunkin’ For Limited-Edition Plant…
 8 hours ago
01.15.20
16 items
Rapper Who Did Bid For Tax Evasion Endorses…
 18 hours ago
01.15.20
You Don’t Know Naan: Trick Daddy Isn’t Tripping…
 1 day ago
01.15.20
Azriel Clary Shares Photos Of Family After Escape…
 1 day ago
01.15.20
Akon Officially Establishes ‘Akon City’ In Senegal
 1 day ago
01.15.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close