CLOSE
movies
HomeMovies

Brazil Lifts Ban On Controversial Netflix Movie About Jesus

After a lower court first banned it, Brazil’s Supreme Court ruled that Netflix can continue streaming “The First Temptation of Christ” comedy that depicts Jesus as homosexual. 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

The higher court ruled that banning the movie was a violation of freedom of expression — a fundamental right of democracy there. 

The show, which was created by a Brazilian comedy group called Porta Does Fundos, received international backlash with a petition signed by over 2 million people who still demand it be removed. 

Stay Informed! Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

SOURCE: ChristianPost.com

Brazil Lifts Ban On Controversial Netflix Movie About Jesus  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Stars Get The Purple Carpet Treatment At Urban One Honors
Urban One Honors Purple Carpet
95 photos
Videos
Latest
KeKe Wyatt Welcomes 10th Child Ke’Riah Darring
 7 hours ago
01.14.20
Kendrick Lamar’s Next LP Rumored To Have Rock…
 13 hours ago
01.14.20
Beauty Supply Store Accused Of Racial Profiling, Locked…
 15 hours ago
01.14.20
#BRUHNews: Antonio Brown Hurls “Bag Of Dicks” At…
 19 hours ago
01.14.20
Boosie Apologies For Rocking Kappa Alpha Psi Sweatshirt,…
 19 hours ago
01.14.20
Oprah Winfrey Exits Russell Simmons #MeToo Doc As…
 2 days ago
01.13.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close