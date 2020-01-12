CLOSE
movies
HomeMovies

‘Just Mercy’ Movie Review: ‘We Lose The Title Of Slave And Gain The Title Of Criminal’

Bryan Stevenson challenges us to change the narrative of America’s racial history.

After more than 30 years leading the Equal Justice Initiative, founder Bryan Stevenson knows the shocking data about U.S. imprisonment and wrongful death sentences. He’s been fighting to secure freedom for many sitting in cells across the country waiting for their government-sanctioned executions and knows firsthand that one in nine of those there are innocent. He knows that 2.3 million people are incarcerated in the United States today and that approximately 50 percent of young men of color are in jail, prison or on parole.

MORE: Ta-Nehisi Coates Stirs Debate With Treatise On “The Black Family In The Age Of Mass Incarceration”

In the new film Just Mercy, also the title of Stevenson’s 2015 New York Times bestselling book, a lot is added to those vast numbers while also dwindling them down to one individual, personifying them in the real-life case of Walter McMillan, played by Jamie Foxx. A husband and father who — after an affair with a married white woman — found himself the prime suspect in a homicide investigation of a white teenage girl, McMillan was arrested and sentenced to death based on testimony from two criminals, despite there being several black members of the community who could place McMillan far from the scene of the crime at the time of the killing.

The movie chronicles the advent of the Equal Justice Initiative as Stevenson, portrayed by Michael B. Jordan, spends years trying to prove McMillan’s innocence, fighting against an Alabama justice system that seems more concerned about closing the case than finding a killer.

Through its drama, humor and compelling depictions by the cast, including Brie Larson, known for her role in Captain Marvel, as Stevenson’s colleague Eva Ansley, the film takes viewers to death row where convicted felons find themselves in the unnatural posture of knowing the exact date and time of their last breath, a form of torture in and of itself.

Several moments in the film, based in the late ‘80s, harken back to the days of slavery: McMillan and his fellow inmates confined to quarters that offer little more than a cot, men being forced to work in the fields while others oversee, the imprisoned being physically handled and controlled by those in authority and the fear that one wrong word or move might lead to your death or that of a loved one. Slavery didn’t end in 1865, Stevenson asserts, referring to the year the 13th Amendment passed, it just evolved.

The narrative of racial difference — the ideology that whites are inherently superior and Blacks inferior — that was created and accepted during the days government-sanctioned slavery continued, according to Stevenson. “We lose the title of slave and gain the title of criminal,” he said at a recent screening of the film.

With Just Mercy, Stevenson attempts to challenge that narrative, what he refers to as the “true evil” of slavery, by humanizing McMillan and other death row inmates and presenting them as flawed humans who, like all of us, should be judged and defined by more than our worse acts or moments. They are no less than the white man who wrongly accused McMillan.

That presumption of criminality is what African Americans still fight against today, Stevenson suggests, mentioning the instances of unarmed black men killed by police.

“The great pain is that if you’re Black or brown, you can be a talented journalist, you can be a museum executive, you can be a lawyer, you can be a doctor, you can be a college professor, but if you’re Black or brown, you will go places where you’re going to have to navigate the presumption of dangerousness and guilt, and it starts to wear you down,” said Stevenson.

In the film, that pain surfaces for Stevenson when he’s threatened by police officers, but their actions remind him that he’s just as vulnerable as his clients, which he has more in common with than not, despite his Harvard education. That allows him to relate to them on a deeper level and motivates him to secure their freedom.

While he can spout off numbers and data to emphasize the inequality present in our criminal justice systems, Stevenson can be most proud when he speaks of the more than 140 death row inmates for which the Equal Justice Initiative has helped secure relief, reduced sentences or release.

“I know what it’s like to be in the shadows,” his character said in the film. “We all need some measure of unmerited grace.”

SEE ALSO: 

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: Candidates Keep Stealing From Kamala Harris’ Campaign Playbook

10 Years Later: What Will Haitians On Temporary Protected Status The U.S. Do Next?

‘Bruh’: Tyler Perry's Support For Black Writers Is Questioned After He Brags About His Original Scripts

‘Bruh’: Tyler Perry's Support For Black Writers Is Questioned After He Brags About His Original Scripts

12 photos Launch gallery

‘Bruh’: Tyler Perry's Support For Black Writers Is Questioned After He Brags About His Original Scripts

Continue reading ‘Bruh’: Tyler Perry’s Support For Black Writers Is Questioned After He Brags About His Original Scripts

‘Bruh’: Tyler Perry's Support For Black Writers Is Questioned After He Brags About His Original Scripts

[caption id="attachment_3898512" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN[/caption] Tyler Perry has a strong hand in all of his work, and he's happily letting the public know thanks to his social media post revealing that he writes all his T.V. shows. While some followers found his work ethic impressive, other naysayers questioned the opportunities Perry is giving to other creatives. Perry has a variety of shows across multiple platforms including "The Haves and The Have Nots" on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) and his new shows "The Oval" and "Sistas" on BET+. Perry is also gearing up for his new movie on Netflix called "Tyler Perry's A Fall From Grace", which just dropped a trailer a few days ago. You'd think with so many shows, movies and the responsibility of running an entire studio, Perry would delegate tasks to other writers. But no, the 50-year-old mogul is creating the stories all by himself according to his Instagram video. “I don’t know if you know this, but all shows on television have a writers room and most of the time there are ten people, 12, whatever that write on these television shows,” Perry said in the video. “I have no writers room. Nobody writes any of my work. I write it all.” In the video, Perry pans to his multiple scripts, including "The Have and The Have Nots", "Sistas", and upcoming shows "Bruh" and "Ruthless." “I wrote all of these scripts by myself in 2019," he said in the video. "What’s my point? Work ethic!” Many people in Perry's comment section praised his efforts. However, there were other folks in the comments and across Twitter who had critiques. One Twitter user wrote, "How you have the largest black owned studio in [A]tlanta AND NO WRITERS ROOM?! NO BLACK WRITERS?! and then have the nerve to flex that as if you’re not watering down your own accomplishments. tyler perry irks the living hell out of me." Some users also pointed out that Tyler Perry doesn't have the best history of supporting T.V. writers. Back in 2008, he fired four writers from his show "House of Payne" reportedly because they were trying to get a union contract with Tyler Perry’s production company, according to Deadline. The Writers Guild of America West released a statement at the time reading: "The four writers, Kellie Griffin, Christopher Moore, Teri Brown-Jackson, and Lamont Ferrell, as well as supporters from the Writers Guild and the community, will be picketing during Saturday’s opening of Perry’s new studio and they’re asking invited guests to respect their picket line. Together, these writers have written over one hundred episodes of House of Payne. Since April of this year they have been involved in a union organizing campaign with the Writers Guild of America, West so that their work on that show and the upcoming Meet the Browns would be covered by a Guild contract. Despite the enormous success of House of Payne, Perry has refused to agree to a contract that would give the writers health care, pensions, and residuals. On Tuesday of this week he fired the writers, after warning them some weeks ago that they should 'be careful about pushing the WGA deal or you could be replaced.'" Check out some pointed and hilarious responses to Perry's claim that he writes all his shows below.

‘Just Mercy’ Movie Review: ‘We Lose The Title Of Slave And Gain The Title Of Criminal’  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Oprah Winfrey Exits Russell Simmons #MeToo Doc As…
 1 day ago
01.13.20
Trick Daddy Arrested On DUI & Cocaine Possession…
 2 days ago
01.13.20
Lizzo Claps Back At Jillian Michaels For Diabetes…
 2 days ago
01.13.20
“B*tch I’m From Baltimore!”: R. Kelly’s Girlfriends Throw…
 2 days ago
01.13.20
Video Of Boosie Badazz Learning How To Kappa…
 3 days ago
01.13.20
Chad Hugo And Pharrell Williams Are Reuniting As…
 3 days ago
01.11.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close