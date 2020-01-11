CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Carmelo Anthony Gives Car To A Single Mom In B’More

Carmelo Anthony For The Portland Trailblazers

Source: (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) / (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Shalita Addison is now driving around in a 2017 Mazda CX3 Blazers thanks to Baltimore’s own Carmelo Anthony.

Melo partnered with ‘Gettacar’, which is an online car buying platform new to Baltimore that delivers cars in the area and throughout the East Coast. It’s a Philadelphia based company.

Wednesday, the 10-time All-Star gifted a 2017 Mazda CX3 to Shalita Addison, who is the mother of a Mount St. Mary’s College basketball player Taylor Addison.

a href=”https://www.tmz.com/2019/12/19/barack-obama-golfed-president-trump-impeached/&#8221; target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>Source- TMZ

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Carmelo Anthony Gives Car To A Single Mom In B’More  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Stars Get The Purple Carpet Treatment At Urban One Honors
Urban One Honors Purple Carpet
95 photos
Videos
Latest
Oprah Winfrey Exits Russell Simmons #MeToo Doc As…
 1 day ago
01.13.20
Trick Daddy Arrested On DUI & Cocaine Possession…
 2 days ago
01.13.20
Lizzo Claps Back At Jillian Michaels For Diabetes…
 2 days ago
01.13.20
“B*tch I’m From Baltimore!”: R. Kelly’s Girlfriends Throw…
 2 days ago
01.13.20
Video Of Boosie Badazz Learning How To Kappa…
 3 days ago
01.13.20
Chad Hugo And Pharrell Williams Are Reuniting As…
 3 days ago
01.11.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close