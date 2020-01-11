“B*tch I’m From Baltimore!”: R. Kelly’s Girlfriends Throw Down in New Fight Video

By now, you’ve seen the catfight caught on camera between R.Kelly’s two longtime live-in girlfriends, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage.

Well, new video shows the fight went on for much longer than we originally saw on Azriel’s Instagram live.

She’s in the light-colored sweater and Joycelyn’s the in black. The clip shows both ladies laying solid blows on each other in the room before the violent exchange spilled out into the hallway.

At one point Azriel yells, “B*tch, I’m from Baltimore. I know how to fight,” before dragging Joycelyn across the floor.

Several other people were also there at the time, who eventually stepped in. According to TMZ, Chicago police were called to the scene and Azriel was taken to the hospital. Joycelyn later turned herself into cops and has been slapped with battery charges.

Sources tell TMZ the video will be included in a 3-part documentary titled “Precedents,” which will feature interviews with Azriel, her family and some of Kelly’s friends and family.

