If you ask me, the Natural Hair Movement was one of the best things to happen to the African American community. Every since the beginning of history, we’ve been mocked, teased and ridiculed for the strands that naturally grow out of our manes, among other things. So, when hair care brands decided to focus on embracing our kinks, coils and fabulous afros, the game changed.

And if we take a quick flashback, the brand that started it all was Afro Sheen. Taking over the ’60s, the brand reminded the masses that Black is truly beautiful. Flash forward to the present, the natural hair movement is alive and well, with many women and men leaving the creamy crack behind.

So, it makes perfect sense that Afro Sheen is re-entering the hair care space. That’s right! According to ESSENCE, the brand is set to release nine new products that will nourish our textures and encourage creativity.

“Our new collection is designed to keep hair moisturized, defined, and healthy—for all textures and styles,” Kelly Keith, Vice-President of Marketing at Afro Sheen, tells the publication. “The new products, formulations, and packaging reflect the evolved consciousness and needs of today’s culture creator.”

Hitting the racks at $8 a piece, natural hair lovers can expect to divulge in the nine-piece line that includes Afro Sheen Lush ‘Fro Butter, Texture Setting Cream Gel, Crown Defining Curl Cream, Slick Back Cream Styler, Texture Flexing Foam, Glow Up Shine Spray, Velvet Flow 4-In-1 Leave-In Spray, ‘Fro Out Blow Out Spray, and 3-In-1 Nourishing Oil.

What say you? Will you be adding the new Afro Sheen collection to your beauty arsenal? Sound off in the comment section below.

The new Afro Sheen collection is available on Amazon.com and in stores at WalMart, Walgreens, and Sally Beauty.

You Will Never Guess What Black Hair Brand From The ’60s Is Back was originally published on hellobeautiful.com