CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Candiace Dillard Talks Infamous RHOP Fight, No Reality TV Regrets, Black Girl Magic & More!

Candiace & Dorothy Dillard

Source: Leon Prevost / Radio One Digital

Candiace Dillard is here! The Real Housewives of Potomac star (and her mom Dorothy) join Keisha Nicole inside the Houston BMW Studios to dish on the televised wedding and that her father cheated on her mom (1:11), the situation with cast member Monique Samuels (4:46), not having any regrets about doing reality TV (6:26), loving Black women winning major pageants (7:43), her hair care line (10:10) and more!

Subscribe to the Box on YouTube so you don’t miss any of our exclusive content, interviews and more!

RELATED: ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Stars Are The OG’s Of The ‘You Can’t Sit With Us’ Game

RELATED: ANOTHER ONE: Watch The Trailer For ‘The Real Housewives Of Potomac’

Candiace Dillard Talks Infamous RHOP Fight, No Reality TV Regrets, Black Girl Magic & More!  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Stars Get The Purple Carpet Treatment At Urban One Honors
Urban One Honors Purple Carpet
95 photos
Videos
Latest
Kenya Moore: NeNe Leakes Is A Narcissist
 18 hours ago
01.09.20
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Stepped Down…
 19 hours ago
01.08.20
Malia Obama Spent Christmas Coupled Up In London…
 19 hours ago
01.09.20
Ikea Agrees To Pay $46 Million To Family…
 23 hours ago
01.09.20
Judge Set To Thumbs-Up $215m Class-Action Suit With…
 1 day ago
01.09.20
Damn Trolls: Lizzo Announces She’s Done With Twitter,…
 2 days ago
01.07.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close