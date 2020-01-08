Maryland Legislative To Tackle Gun Control, Preakness During New Session

Maryland lawmakers are returning to Annapolis Wednesday to usher in a new 90-day session.
Sen. Bill Ferguson is expected to be elected Senate president by the chamber’s 47 senators.
In the House, House Speaker Adrienne Jones, a Baltimore County Democrat, is expected to be re-elected.
Lawmakers will discuss bills related to gun control and keeping the Preakness in Baltimore.
Gov. Larry Hogan plans to introduce legislation aimed at tightening ethics laws, after a number of public corruption cases in recent years.
