Maryland Legislative To Tackle Gun Control, Preakness During New Session

The Maryland State House in Annapolis is the oldest U.S. state capitol in the United States. It dates back to 1772 and houses the General Assembly and also houses the offices of the Governor and Lt. Govenor. It served as The Capital of The United States f

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Maryland lawmakers are returning to Annapolis Wednesday to usher in a new 90-day session.

Sen. Bill Ferguson is expected to be elected Senate president by the chamber’s 47 senators.

In the House, House Speaker Adrienne Jones, a Baltimore County Democrat, is expected to be re-elected.

Lawmakers will discuss bills related to gun control and keeping the Preakness in Baltimore.

Gov. Larry Hogan plans to introduce legislation aimed at tightening ethics laws, after a number of public corruption cases in recent years.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Baltimore County Officer Charged with Assault

