Tom Brady’s Future Still Up In The Air After Latest Instagram Post: “I Still Have More To Prove.”

The idea that Tom Brady played his last game as a New England Patriot may actually be true.

The Patriots lost the wildcard game against the Tennessee Titans on January 4, and many wondered if it’d be his last home game and his latest Instagram post has all fans and foes alike scratching their heads. It’s a picture of him running out of the tunnel with a pensive look on his face.

“I just wanted to say to all of our fans, THANK YOU! After a few days of reflection, I am so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support you have shown me the past two decades,” he starts off by saying, and honestly sounds like their will be a huge ‘but’ afterward.

He went on to explain that losing is never how he wants to end the season but he appreciates the hard work that everyone at Gillette Stadium puts in for every home game.

“Running out of that tunnel every week is a feeling that is hard to explain. I wish every season ended in a win, but that’s not the nature of sports (or life). Nobody plays to lose. But the reward for working hard is just that, the work!! I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way. Every one of us that works at Gillette Stadium strived to do their best, spent themselves at a worthy cause, and prepared to fail while daring greatly.”

The GOAT goes on to explain how important the word team is to him in all aspects of life– both personally and professionally when he steps onto the field. But what’s most odd is how he ended the message, writing “and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.”

Patriots owner Robert Kraft told Peter King that his “hope and prayer” is that Brady either finishes his career in Massachusetts or decides to hang up his cleats forever.

Meanwhile, Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Sunday that more time was needed to decide how the team views Brady’s future. However, Belichick did acknowledge that Brady is an “iconic figure in this organization.”

The coming months will reveal what legacy the Patriots look to establish in the new decade.

Tom Brady’s Future Still Up In The Air After Latest Instagram Post: “I Still Have More To Prove.” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

