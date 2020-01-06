CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Rotimi Talks About His Surprise Ending On Power [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]


Power Season 6 has no problem killing off its main characters as even Ghost is presumed dead. In episode 11, brought another major character met his demise, in which, we saw Rotimi’s character Dre burn to death in his prison cell. The actor/ musician slid by Hot 107.9 the morning after the episode aired to talk with Reec about his seminal ending and also about his success as a music artist with his latest hit Love Riddim.

Rotimi Talks About His Surprise Ending On Power [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Stars Get The Purple Carpet Treatment At Urban One Honors
Urban One Honors Purple Carpet
95 photos
Videos
Latest
Kanye West Was Planning On Calling ‘Yeezus’ Album…
 17 hours ago
01.07.20
Off-Duty NYPD Cop Who Broke Into Black Woman’s…
 18 hours ago
01.07.20
Kanye West Reportedly Plans On Going Global With…
 19 hours ago
01.06.20
Report: Name of Queen Latifah’s Son Revealed
 21 hours ago
01.07.20
Antonio Brown Drops Whole Rap Video With Whole…
 23 hours ago
01.06.20
Prayers Up: R&B Singer Keri Hilson Pens Heart-Wrenching…
 24 hours ago
01.06.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close