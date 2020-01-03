Gov. Hogan Says Refugees Welcomed in Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan is extended a helping hand to refugees saying they are welcomed in Maryland as long as they are legally allowed to be in the United States.

He sent a letter to the Trump administration Monday. it was in response to a September executive order from President Trump that allowed states to block refugees.

His letter came three weeks before a deadline for states and cities to decide if they would continue allowing refugees in their jurisdictions.

Gov. Hogan is one of more than 30 governors who have agreed to welcome refugees in their states.

The president capped the number of refugees who can legally enter the U.S. this year at 18,000. It’s the lowest number since the resettlement program started.

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young has also said Charm City will continue to welcome refugees.

Source: CBS Baltimore

