Rapper Lexii Alijai, Roger Troutman’s Granddaughter, Dead at 21

Fans are mourning the loss of rapper Lexii Alijai who died on New Year’s Day.

According to Page Six, the 21-year-old was the granddaughter of singer-songwriter Roger Troutman. She built a large following on Soundcloud, Instagram and YouTube which led to the release of her debut album “Growing Pains” in 2017.

Alijai also collaborated with singer Kehlani on songs “Jealous” and “You Should Be Here,” the latter of which was nominated for a Grammy back in 2016.

Her cause of death is unknown at this time.

i keep typing and backspacing

you knew what you meant to me

everyone knew what you meant

you were so special bro

i seen you fight thru it all i seen u thug it out lex

imma miss you so bad

you was about to get everything you always talked about RIP MY BABY

I LOVE YOU LEX 4L — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 2, 2020

