Newseum Shuts Down, Searching for New Home

US-MEDIA-PRESS-NEWSEUM

Source: OLIVIER DOULIERY / Getty

The Newseum has officially closed its doors after thousands of people visited the museum for the last time this week.

A lack of funding forced the shut down. Now, its owners are looking for a new home.

The artifacts at the Newseum are being put into storage.

Johns Hopkins University is taking over the building and turning it into a graduate studies facilities.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Newseum Shuts Down, Searching for New Home  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

