Maryland’s minimum wage is rising to $11 an hour.
The increase from $10.10 is one of the state’s new laws taking effect Wednesday.
The minimum wage for companies with 15 or more employees will have future increases over the next several years and reach $15 in 2025. The wage for companies with 14 or fewer employees also goes up to $11 Wednesday. Companies with 14 or fewer employees will be required to pay $15 an hour in 2026.
Source:BaltimoreCBSLocal
Maryland’s Minimum Wage Rises To $11 An Hour was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com