A Maryland man wanted for a Bethesda jewelry store robbery has been arrested and charged with a Virginia bank robbery.

Derrick Lamont Graham was apprehended at a metro station near the Arlington bank. It’s unclear how much money was able to get away with.

Graham, 42, is also one of three male suspects who allegedly stole $60,000 worth of jewelry from a jewelry store in Bethesda on December 13.

Graham is being held in Arlington, Virginia, pending extradition to Montgomery County, Maryland.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Maryland Man Arrested For Virginia Bank Robbery was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

