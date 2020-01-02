Netflix‘s push for Black content continues with its new project about Madam C.J. Walker.

Netflix has finally released more details on the series that is set to star Octavia Spencer playing the legendary Walker. The series which is titled Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker will be split up into four parts and will debut on the streaming service come March 20.

“In the series, Oscar-winning actress Spencer stars as Sarah Breedlove, known as Madam C.J. Walker, the black hair care pioneer and mogul who overcame hostile turn-of-the-century America, epic rivalries, tumultuous marriages and family challenges to become America’s first black, female self-made millionaire,” Deadline explains.

Spencer isn’t the only star that will be featured in the documentary– Blair Underwood as her husband C.J. Walker, Tiffany Haddish as her daughter Lelia, Carmen Ejogo as Walker’s business rival Addie Munroe, Garrett Morris as Walker’s father-in-law, Kevin Carroll as her longtime lawyer Freeman Ransom and Bill Bellamy as Ransom’s cousin Sweetness.

The series was produced by SpringHill Entertainment— the company formed by LeBron James and childhood friend Maverick Carter– and Wonder Street in association with Warner Bros. Television. With the release of the show still over two months away, Netflix is whetting our appetite with a few pictures to get us even more hyped.

Breedlove’s story will surely be interesting on-screen as she was the youngest of six siblings and the first to be born into freedom after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. After a tough life of being orphaned at seven, and getting married at 14 to reportedly escape abuse from her brother and law to eventually becoming a pioneer in Black hair care.

Netflix Unveils First Look At Octavia Spencer As Madam C.J. Walker In Upcoming Limited Series was originally published on cassiuslife.com

