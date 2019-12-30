Report: Bruce Allen Out & Ron Rivera Next Head Coach Of The Redskins

ASHBURN – Bruce Allen is out as Redskins team president and will no longer be running team in any capacity. This was first reported by Adam Schefter.

Bruce Allen’s 10-year run as president of the Washington Redskins is over, per sources. He has been relieved of his duties and is no longer with the organization in any capacity. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2019

In Allen’s ten seasons with the team, Washington only made the playoffs twice with no postseason wins. He was the subject of fan unrest the last several seasons, especially as the home crowds have dwindled.

According to the NFL Network’s Albert Breer, team owner Dan Snyder has been working with a group of football advisors from outside of the team’s staff, to re-examine the team’s front office structure.

In addition to an inadequate on-field product, Allen had several off-field spats as well. Allen was the center of public quarrels with former general manager Scot McCloughan and Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams.

According to CBS Sports, the Redskins have interest in former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith and former Redskins director of pro personnel Louis Riddick.

It’s also uncertain what other front office changes could be made as a result of Allen’s ouster.

#Redskins officially relieve Bruce Allen of his duties and he is no longer with the organization. pic.twitter.com/csrhz1jkoQ — The Team 980 & 95.9FM (@team980) December 30, 2019

“As this season concludes, Bruce Allen has been relieved of his duties as President of the Washington Redskins and is no longer with the organization. Like our passionate fan base, I recognize we have not lived up to the high standards set by great Redskins teams, coaches and players who have come before us. As we reevaluate our team leadership, culture and process for winning football games, I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead to renew our singular focus and purpose of bringing championship football back to Washington D.C.”

Schefter is also reporting that sources are saying Ron Rivera is expected to be named Head Coach of the Skins “barring any unforeseen developments.” Rivera was expected to be on the top of many head coaching searches after being fired from the Carolina Panthers in early December.

Former Panthers’ HC Ron Rivera is expected to be hired as the next head coach of the Washington Redskins barring any unforeseen developments, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2019

