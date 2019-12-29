CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Breaking: Plane Crashes Into Prince George’s County Home

Sunset sky on airplane window

Source: mikroman6 / Getty

A small plane has crashed into a home in Prince George’s county. The crash happened around 3 p.m. at Chestnut and Auburn avenues in Lanham. Fox 5 reports that the plane hit the home before smashing into a car. Reports suggest that the plane took off from College Park.

 

Firefighters and paramedics are on the scene. No word on injuries as of yet. WOL will have more as news comes.

Source: Fox 5 DC

Breaking: Plane Crashes Into Prince George’s County Home  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Stars Get The Purple Carpet Treatment At Urban One Honors
Urban One Honors Purple Carpet
95 photos
Videos
Latest
Damon “Dame” Dash Responds To $50M Sexual Battery…
 12 hours ago
12.29.19
Serena Williams Named Female Athlete of the Decade,…
 13 hours ago
12.29.19
Swizz Beatz Sends Shot Back At Baby Mama…
 1 day ago
12.29.19
Police Investigate Deadly Drive-By Shooting At Rap Video…
 1 day ago
12.29.19
Days Before Her Murder, Baltimore Salon Owner Told…
 1 day ago
12.29.19
Dame Dash Hit With $50 Million Lawsuit For…
 3 days ago
12.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close