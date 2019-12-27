CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Tiffany Haddish Capes For Blueface After He Makes It Rain On Homeless [Video]

No dehumanizing to see here.

It seems Tiffany Haddish has no problems with throwing money at the less fortunate. She has recently come to the defense of one of Rap’s biggest and most outspoken names.

As spotted on Page Six the comedian recently gave TMZ some time as she was out and about in California. While the celebrity gossip site checked in on several topics she took a lot of people by surprise with her response to Blueface’s recent display of wealth on the Los Angeles homeless. Earlier this week the Famous Cryp was seen standing on top of his vehicle throwing money on some of the destitute in the notorious Skid Row area of LA. While the gesture helped a lot of people in need the scene rubbed a lot people when the clip went viral on social media.

But to hear Haddish tell it this behavior of making it rain on the poor is a thing; well at least in LA. “It’s like tradition. It’s not unusual. It’s actually, from my experience, traditional. I’ve seen it so many times,” she explained. “Those people that’s saying it’s dehumanizing and degrading obviously haven’t lived in the hood. I’m from South Central Los Angeles. I’ve been around a lot of gangbangers, drug dealers and things like that, and they do often give out money, sometimes turkeys, toys — things of this nature.”

She also went to clarify that she too knew people in her circle that would do similar stunts when she was coming up. “I have known a lot of men with money that are affiliated [with gangs] to jump on top of their best vehicle and make it rain,” she continued.

You can watch Blueface do the most below.

Photo: Derrick Salters/WENN.com

Tiffany Haddish Capes For Blueface After He Makes It Rain On Homeless [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Stars Get The Purple Carpet Treatment At Urban One Honors
Urban One Honors Purple Carpet
95 photos
Videos
Latest
Kanye West Hits LA’s Skid Row For Sunday…
 14 hours ago
12.30.19
From Funny Jokes About Music To Making Music:…
 24 hours ago
12.30.19
Damon “Dame” Dash Responds To $50M Sexual Battery…
 1 day ago
12.29.19
Serena Williams Named Female Athlete of the Decade,…
 1 day ago
12.29.19
Swizz Beatz Sends Shot Back At Baby Mama…
 2 days ago
12.29.19
Police Investigate Deadly Drive-By Shooting At Rap Video…
 2 days ago
12.29.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close