YEAHHH: Lil Jon Links Up With Postmates For Curated Don Julio Party Packs

New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, and Lil Jon is looking to help you liven up your celebration by supplying curated Don Julio party packs via Postmates.

Yeaaaahhhh is what you will be saying when one of the party packs arrive at your doorstep. Starting Dec.27- Dec.31st, when Postmates customers purchase a bottle of Tequila Don Julio Blanco, they will also have the option to add a complimentary Party Pack. Each pack will be filled with items they can use to make simple cocktails for their New Year’s Eve celebration, National Margarita Day, or Cinco de Mayo.

Party Pack 1 : Tequila in the Club for New Year’s Eve (available Dec. 27th – Dec. 31st) . It’s a classic for celebrations of all kinds, but the sparkle from the sparkling water is a must while you celebrate the new year. This cocktail features Tequila Don Julio Blanco mixed with Topo Chico Mineral Water and bitters so your friends can feel like mixologists and add their own flavor!

. It’s a classic for celebrations of all kinds, but the sparkle from the sparkling water is a must while you celebrate the new year. This cocktail features Tequila Don Julio Blanco mixed with Topo Chico Mineral Water and bitters so your friends can feel like mixologists and add their own flavor! Party Pack 2: The Lil Marg for National Margarita Day (available Feb. 18th – Feb. 22nd) . Shake it Lil Jon style with Tequila Don Julio Blanco, agave, and fresh lime juice to pair perfectly with the chips and guacamole that you also ordered for the whole gang.

. Shake it Lil Jon style with Tequila Don Julio Blanco, agave, and fresh lime juice to pair perfectly with the chips and guacamole that you also ordered for the whole gang. Party Pack 3 : Paloma de Mayo for Cinco de Mayo (available May 1st – May 5th). Palomas is Mexico’s cocktail of choice and will be so easy to make with just Tequila Don Julio Blanco, grapefruit soda and a lime wedge. OK!

Speaking on the collaboration, Lil Jon added:

“I’ve been drinking Don Julio for years, but now I’m the Don! While you may think I’m all about shots, I’m actually a pro at making cocktails, and now you can be too with my Don Julio Party Pack via Postmates. No party is complete without tequila, but always remember to party responsibly! OK!”

Lil Jon is the latest Hip-Hop artist to get involved with a partnership as such. The Migos announced they were joining forces with Uber Eats and Popeyes for an exclusive menu earlier this month.

Kid Cudi also teamed up with Postmates and the fast-food restaurant chain for a 4/20 themed menu.

You can watch Lil Jon break the news in the announcement video below.

Photo: Postmates / Don Julio

