Rihanna, Modeling World Post Tributes To Disabled Model Mama Cax After News Of Passing

Mama Cax, a model who made waves in the industry due to slaying runways despite her disability, has passed away at the age of 30. Rihanna and others in the fashion industry offered tribute to the Haitian-born model who was an inspiration for many.
The family of Cax, born Cacsmy Brutus, shared an Instagram message that she passed last Monday after a week-long stay in a hospital. Cax, as has been reported, was a cancer survivor and overcame several health issues to achieve her success as a model and activist.
From Instagram:
It is with deep regret and immense sadness that we announce the passing of Cacsmy Brutus (Mama Cax). Mama Cax spent the past week in the hospital, and unfortunately, on Monday, December 16, 2019, she left this world.
To say that Cax was a fighter would be an understatement. As a cancer survivor, she had grown accustomed to taking on life’s several challenges headon and successfully. It is with the same grit (fervor) that she fought her last days on earth.
Rihanna featured Cax in her Savage X Fenty lingerie show earlier this year and was among the many who shared their thoughts regarding the loss.
“A queen. A force. A powerhouse beauty that brought her strength to the @savagexfenty stage this year inspiring so many across the globe,” Rihanna shared in a caption of a photo via Twitter featuring Cax walking the runway.
Model Tess Holiday’s moving tribute to Cax exemplifies how much she meant to underrepresented models and the touching note will have many reaching for a box of tissue. Model Iskra Lawrence also shared similar sentiments. View them all below and our condolences to the family of Mama Cax.
View this post on Instagram
There’s a reason why when we went to Disneyland, little girls kept asking if you were a princess. There was a light about you, and anyone that was lucky enough to meet you, to be in your presence, and even luckier to be loved by you, saw it, felt it & was drawn to you. You lived unapologetically, you loved so all encompassing, you hyped me up, sent me memes when you knew I needed a laugh, and you did that for everyone you loved. The last time I spoke to you we were on FaceTime and I told you about my recent changes in my life, you showered me with love as you always did, and then scolded me when I told you that I hadn’t eaten that day and wasn’t sleeping enough, and I laughed and told you “God! You’re always being my mom!!!” because that was you, you were a nurturer. You loved hard, your sense of humor was untouchable, your passion was electric, and the work you did on this earth, the lives you touched, the visibility you brought to this world, your beautiful words of strength and standing firm for what you believe… that will be your legacy. Rest now @mamacax , we will keep fighting for you 🖤💔 (& yea, I’m gonna bloom & make you proud 🌷)
View this post on Instagram
I am honoured to have known you @mamacax Thank you for being you, in a world often filled with darkness you brought light and hope to so many. To say you inspired the world is an understatement – you changed the world and your legacy is everlasting. So are the memories I will treasure forever. As much as it hurts knowing you’ve passed on, my heart is filled with gratitude that the world experienced your grace, wit, courage, strength, fearless advocacy and love for others. I will continue to smile everyday thinking of you and do my best to continue living and fighting for what you believe in. Sending my prayers and love to your family I can’t thank them enough for bringing you into this world. Until we meet again, love you sister❤️🕊
—
Photo: Getty
Rihanna, Modeling World Post Tributes To Disabled Model Mama Cax After News Of Passing was originally published on hiphopwired.com