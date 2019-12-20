CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Can’t Be Home For Christmas? Best Destinations For Merrymaking

And other holiday fun.

Christmas Tree and Tower Bridge at Night, London, UK

Source: Tim Grist Photography / Getty

There’s a reason Christmas is considered the most wonderful time of the year. The jolly tunes, the glorious lights, the cozy vibes with friends and family.

But sometimes you don’t want to be in a familiar location when trying to get in the holiday spirit. Sometimes it’s better to just get away.

Whether with the significant other of your dreams or via solo traveling, check out one place to explore below. Then hit the flip for some more wishful destinations that Santa needs to come through on immediately.

Mammoth Lakes, California, U.S.A.

 

Live the life of a Lifetime Christmas protagonist with a romantic getaway filled with snowy mountains, stunning village lights that align the streets, and lodges that are great for resting and, ahem…merrymaking.

Can’t Be Home For Christmas? Best Destinations For Merrymaking  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Stars Get The Purple Carpet Treatment At Urban One Honors
Urban One Honors Purple Carpet
95 photos
Videos
Latest
Habitual LineStepper: Kim Kardashian Dragged For Rocking Blackface…
 19 hours ago
12.21.19
Talk Slow: J.R. Smith Claims He And His…
 2 days ago
12.20.19
You Care: Nick Cannon Drops Another Eminem Diss…
 2 days ago
12.20.19
Kanye West Bringing ‘Mary’ Opera Show To Lincoln…
 3 days ago
12.19.19
Gabrielle Union Throws Shot At ‘America’s Got Talent,’…
 3 days ago
12.19.19
Fox Business Reporter Caught With Crack Pipe At…
 3 days ago
12.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close