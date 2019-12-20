CLOSE
Police Seized Drugs, Guns & More Than $1K Cash From Man

Police seized a large amount of marijuana, cash and three guns from a Baltimore man Thursday.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of E. Hoffman Street for a narcotics complaint.

After an investigation, police seized 17.5 pounds of marijuana, three loaded semi-automatic handguns, three scales, $1,377 in cash and two vehicles.

They arrested 35-year-old Sherman Johnson. At last check, he was waiting to see a court commissioner.

Police Seized Drugs, Guns & More Than $1K Cash From Man  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

