House Speaker Remembers Elijah Cummings After Trump Impeachment Vote

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

The U.S. House voted to impeach President Donald Trump Wednesday.

Afterwards, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took a moment to recognize late Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings.

Pelosi said even though Cummings was not physically with them, he was there in spirit all day, calling in a “North Star.”

The Congressman served as Chairman of the House of Oversight Committee and was a key figure in the impeachment inquiry.

Cummings passed away back in October.

