House Speaker Remembers Elijah Cummings After Trump Impeachment Vote

The U.S. House voted to impeach President Donald Trump Wednesday.
Afterwards, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took a moment to recognize late Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings.
Pelosi said even though Cummings was not physically with them, he was there in spirit all day, calling in a “North Star.”
The Congressman served as Chairman of the House of Oversight Committee and was a key figure in the impeachment inquiry.
Cummings passed away back in October.
CBS Baltimore
