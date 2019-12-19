CLOSE
The DMV
Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Charged With Perjury

Ex-Baltimore mayor pleads guilty to conspiracy, tax evasion in book scheme

More trouble for former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.

She was charged with perjury for failing to disclose her business interest in Healthy Holly, LLC, while she served as a Maryland state senator, the state prosecutor’s office said Wednesday.

“She is charged with omitting to declare on her financial disclosure statements when she was a Maryland state senator in 2016, her relationship with Healthy Holly, LLC,” Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton Howard said.

In November, Pugh pleaded guilty to four charges, including tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government.

The scandal ultimately led Pugh to resign.

