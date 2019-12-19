Community Activist Sean “Layedbackjack” Davis, 33, was among those killed in Baltimore this week.

He was shot to death outside of his car dealership on East 25th Street.

Davis helped people in the community, giving away cars for $1 to those who needed them. Most recently, he ran Toys were left inside the gate of his business.

He was organizing the Fallen Father’s Toy Drive for kids who lost parents to Baltimore violence.

“I’m hurt, I lost my best friend,” said Ivan Baker, a longtime friend of Davis.

“We had a lot of dreams, to be better men, to give back to the community, to look out for one another,” he said.

Davis was one of 8 people shot in the city on a Tuesday that was unusually violent even by Baltimore standards.

He leaves behind two children.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LockUp.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Community Activist Among Those Killed This Week In Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: