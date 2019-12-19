CLOSE
Herman Boone, Legendary Coach From ‘Remember The Titans’ Dies At 84

US Rep. J.C, Watts, Jr (R-OK) (R) looks on as form

From left-to-right: Bill Yoast, Herman Boone, and U.S. Rep J.C. Watts Source: JOYCE NALTCHAYAN / Getty

In the film Remember The Titans, Coach Herman Boone, played by Denzel Washington helped lead a group of young men at an Alexandria, Virginia high school not only come face to face with integration but also become winners.

The film, which celebrated the transformation of race relations in the city in the context of the civil rights movement following the death of Dr. Martin Luther King, has become a classic in many eyes, celebrating not only the players on the field but the friendship of Boone and his assistant coach, Bill Yoast.

Boone passed away on Wednesday at the age of 84. No cause of death has listed.

In 1971, Boone and Yoast forged a friendship as T.C. Williams integrated. Becoming one of the most successful teams in the state of Virginia, the team went undefeated and won the state title. Yoast passed away earlier this year.

RELATED: Denzel Washington Gives 20 Answers To 20 Awesome Questions

 

