Russ Parr
Russ Rant: Karol Sanchez

Karol Sanchez allegedly staged her own kidnapping. Of course people were upset, folks were praying “so hard” for her safe return Russ says. This story made national news when it was believed that she had been abducted. Nowadays people want to be noticed but this was more than that….this was an “elaborate scheme” 4 men jumped out and snatched her. But it turns out, she “did a Jussie.” In an age where people are going missing due to sex trafficking, this was very “selfish” of her. “there are real victims out there,” Russ says. He’s interested to see what her punishment is. If it were up to him she’d do some serious time.

