CLOSE
movies
HomeMovies

Behind The Scenes: Zackary Momoh Joins Lupita Nyong’o In Lead Role For ‘Americanah’ Series

The anticipated show fills out its cast.

Premiere Of Warner Bros Pictures' "Doctor Sleep" - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

HBO Max has found a leading man for their upcoming series Americanah, based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s best-selling novel of the same name. Zackary Momoh will join Lupita Nyong’o in the lead roles, according to Shadow and Act.

A 10-episode limited series, Americanah will tell the story of Ifemelu (Nyong’o), a beautiful, young, self-assured woman raised in Nigeria, who as a teenager falls in love with her classmate Obinze (Momoh). Residing in a military-ruled country, they each leave for the west, with Ifemelu journeying to America, where, despite her academic achievements, she is forced to grapple for the first time with what it means to be Black. The quiet and thoughtful Obinze had plans to join her, however, with post-9/11 America closed to him, he decides to plunge into a dangerous undocumented life in London. Described as a “highly lauded tale that has become a leader in the cultural conversation,” Americanah will explore the human experience that crosses three continents to give an “empathetic, compelling view of the complex realities of race, politics, immigration and identity.”

Actress Danai Gurira, of Black Panther and Walking Dead fame, wrote the pilot script and she will act as a showrunner for the show. Momoh can be seen on Netflix’s limited series Seven Seconds with Regina King, and he can also be seen on the big screen in Doctor Sleep and Harriet.

 

Behind The Scenes: Zackary Momoh Joins Lupita Nyong’o In Lead Role For ‘Americanah’ Series  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Stars Get The Purple Carpet Treatment At Urban One Honors
Urban One Honors Purple Carpet
95 photos
Videos
Latest
Watch The Phone: Jay-Z Snatches Phone From Fan…
 17 hours ago
12.18.19
Scene From 'Good Times'
Dyn-O-Mite: Viola Davis, Tiffany Haddish, Jay Pharoah &…
 2 days ago
12.17.19
After Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh Miss World Victory, Black…
 2 days ago
12.17.19
In Case You Missed: Shaq Tried To Shoot…
 2 days ago
12.17.19
16 items
The Wu-Tang Clan & Hip-Hop Reacts To The…
 2 days ago
12.17.19
Wu-Tang Clan Collaborator & Spiritual Guide Freedom “Popa…
 2 days ago
12.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close